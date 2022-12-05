The Callisto Protocol Patch Notes: Update 1.06/1.006

The Callisto Protocol patch notes for update 1.06 (PC)/1.006 (PS5/Xbox) are out. It doesn’t bring any new content, but it’s supposed to address some technical issues that caused stuttering and frame drops. It’s unclear just how much this has helped the game’s poor performance (especially on PC), but it’s hopefully a step in the right direction.

There are patches live for all consoles that should fix frame rate and crash issues that some of you have reported. We are listening, working hard on updates, and will have details to share on more upcoming improvements early this week. Thanks for your patience. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 4, 2022

The patch notes for update 1.06/1.006 for The Callisto Protocol weren’t posted by Striking Point Studios. However, the official Twitter gave a rundown about what improvements the update brings:

[PC] Improve gameplay stuttering issues due to shader compilation.

After updating, you may see temporary stuttering in the game menu the first time you launch the app.

Added gameplay optimizations.

Added general stability fixes.

Addressed a crash related to the game loading.

Addressed random stuttering issues.

Other minor under-the-hood fixes.

Various performance improvements.

The Callisto Protocol was one of the most anticipated games of the season. However, its launch has been marred by performance issues and criticism around its gameplay. In particular, the PC release has many problems, some of which are addressed by update 1.06. However, for now, the PS5 version seems to be the best-looking and best-performing. It’ll likely take a few more patches before the PC edition catches up.