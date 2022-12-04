Is The Callisto Protocol Connected to Dead Space?: Are They in the Same Universe?

The Callisto Protocol isn’t connected to Dead Space narratively. However, the co-creator of Dead Space, Glen Schofield, and around 25-30 others who worked on that series helped develop The Callisto Protocol. As such, it’s no surprise that the games are very similar.

Do Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol take place in the same universe?

Dead Space isn’t connected to The Callisto Protocol and doesn’t occur in the same universe. However, Striking Distance Studios haven’t made it a secret that Dead Space inspires its game. Still, aside from the personnel overlap between the two, there’s nothing that ties them together.

Krafton publishes The Callisto Protocol, and EA still owns Dead Space. So while they’re thematically similar, there would be no way Striking Distance could tap into the Dead Space universe without licensing the property from its owners. However, a Dead Space remake is on its way, so the possibility of that happening would be almost zero.

Striking Distance hasn’t mentioned attempting to license Dead Space, so we can assume the devs always imagined the game to be a new IP. However, weirdly, The Callisto Protocol was meant to be part of the PUBG universe at one point. That connection was officially dropped last year, which is probably for the best.