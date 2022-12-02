The Callisto Protocol Update Roadmap Includes New Game Plus, Hardcore Mode

Upon its recent release, The Callisto Protocol launch has been a bit of a rollercoaster of solid review score highs, while also being marred with the disappointing lows of poor performance issues. For players already tearing into the game’s reportedly 14-15 hour playtime — one early leaked playthrough on Twitch finished in just under the 15-hour mark — questions surrounding New Game Plus and Hardcore modes are already popping up.

The Callisto Protocol Roadmap: New Game Plus, Hardcore Mode, and more

As confirmed on Twitter, developer Striking Distance Studios have promised six months of content will be feeding players up until Summer 2023. Included in this roadmap will be New Game Plus and Hardcore modes, coming on February 7, 2023.

Six months of content coming to The Callisto Protocol beginning Feb 7, 2023, with a free update of Hardcore Mode and New Game+. More details for this and the Season Pass coming soon. pic.twitter.com/43mLjK93IP — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 1, 2022

Another notable update looks to be more story content coming in the Summer, which may lengthen the survival horror game’s overall playtime.

