Game Freak Trademarks Non-Pokemon Game ‘Pocket Card Jockey’

Pokemon developers Game Freak have made a trademark application for a new title based on their 3DS Solitaire Horse Racing game, Pocket Card Jockey. The original game was received positively after its release back in 2013 in Japan, and in 2016 for the western audience. From the looks of things, the series looks to be making its comeback soon.

Game Freak Pocket Card Jockey Trademark Details

The application for the new title was filed on November 16 of this year, flagged via Trademark Bot on Twitter (via Resetera) along with an accompanying image of the title name: ソリティ馬 Ride On’. This translates to Solitaire Horse: Ride On.



It’s currently unconfirmed whether the additional suffix of ‘Ride On’ means we’ll be seeing a remaster and port of the original 3DS title or perhaps some form of a sequel.

