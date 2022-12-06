Vampire Survivors DLC Release Date on PC and Xbox

The first Vampire Survivors DLC release date is arriving soon on PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S. Subtitled “Legacy of the Moonspell,” it will feature eight new characters, thirteen new weapons, a new stage, and six new music tracks.

The Vampire Survivors DLC release date is December 15, 2022. It’s unclear if Legacy of the Moonspell will be included as part of Xbox Game Pass, but even if it isn’t, it’s still a steal at two bucks.

As revealed on the game’s Steam page, Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to “eastern lands” where guardians known as The Moonspell will need to fight against yokai and oni. Four of the eight new characters have been revealed as self-proclaimed “shounen protagonist” Miang Moonspell, the mystical Menya Moonspell, the dark-magic practitioner Syuuto Moonspell, and the undead but charming Babi-Onna.

As you might suspect, the brand new stage will be a snow-covered mountain called Mt. Moonspell, which will have an abandoned castle and a yokai-infested village. A handful of the thirteen weapons have also been revealed, including the Silver Wind staff, a set of orbs called Four Seasons, a shadow-controlling Summon Night, and the enchanted kimono Mirage Robe.