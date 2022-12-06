Valheim Roadmap 2023: Deep North and Ashlands Status, Xbox Releases, and More

The Valheim roadmap 2023 is a bit of a mystery, ever since developer Iron Gate Studio decided to get rid of roadmaps altogether. The release of Mistlands in December 2023 was actually the fourth update in its 2021 roadmap (yep, it’s that long ago). But there are a few confirmed updates that will be a part of the Valheim’s upcoming content and patches for 2023. This includes the game’s release on Xbox platforms as well as finishing touches on the Deep North and Ashlands biomes.

What is the Valheim roadmap 2023?

Here is the confirmed content for Valheim roadmap 2023 that we know so far:

The Ashlands and Deep North biomes – According to a comment by the Valheim staff on Facebook in April 2022, both the Ashlands and Deep North biomes will be developed after the Mistlands.

Xbox Platform Release – Valheim is slated for release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in early spring 2023 as a console launch exclusive.

Mistlands Hotfixes – Given that the Mistlands expansion is quite new, we can expect new patches and hotfixes to fix issues with this biome.

Given the initial Valheim 2021 roadmap, we can also speculate on more content that hasn’t been released yet. In particular, the Ships and the Sea update that is supposed to allow players to customize boats hasn’t been detailed yet. We might also see Svartalfr brigands, an official sandbox mode, and the introduction of Munin as the absent raven twin to Hugin who is already in the game.