Modern Warfare 2 Friend Request Locked Fix: How To Unlock

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Friend Request Locked issue is frustrating to run into. Players on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One suddenly become unable to accept friend requests. Thankfully there are some workarounds to help solve this problem. Here’s how to fix the MW2 Friend Request Locked error.

How to fix the MW2 Friend Request Locked error

To fix the Modern Warfare 2 Friend Request locked error, players should:

Try restarting the game. It’s an obvious troubleshooting tip, but it can work wonders. If there are multiple players trying to add each other, get all players to restart the game.

Check Call of Duty social media accounts. The Call of Duty and Infinity Ward Twitter accounts are worth monitoring. If there are any issues, such as downtime, affecting the game, they may tweet it out.

Use a different game to add friends. When struggling with MW2, try using Modern Warfare (2019) or Warzone to add players.



If the above suggestions don’t help to fix the issues, the next best step is to contact Activision Support here.

