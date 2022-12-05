Modern Warfare 2: Why Is Everyone Muted? (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox)

Those wondering “Why is everyone muted in Modern Warfare 2?” may have their audio settings muddled. Here’s how to unmute everyone and hear players again on MW2 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Why Is Everyone Muted on Modern Warfare 2?

Everyone being muted on Modern Warfare 2 can happen for a few reasons. To fix audio, players should:

Ensure that their Voice Chat volume is high enough. This can be controlled in the Audio section. Some gaming headsets have separate Game and Chat volume controls, so give Chat a boost.

Make sure automatic mute is disabled. Also inside the Audio section, make sure mute for the lobby and other players is “Off.”

Enable Death Chat, if desired. Players need to make sure these settings are turned on in order to hear enemies after killing them.

Restart the game. For whatever reason, Call of Duty voice chat can simply just not work properly at times. Resetting the game usually helps fix this issue. We’d recommend all players in the party restart their games.



For additional support, reaching out to Activision Support is the next best step.

For other Call of Duty guides, here’s how to dual wield pistols in Warzone 2. And here’s the latest information about the next Double Weapon XP event.