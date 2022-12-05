Warzone 2 Akimbo Pistols: How To Dual Wield Guns

The meta at the moment ranks Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Akimbo pistols highly, as arguably the best sidearm to use in battle royale. Therefore, knowing how to dual wield guns is vital to mastering the hip-firing pocket rockets Here’s how to dual wield pistols in Warzone 2.

How to dual wield pistols in Warzone 2

To dual wield pistols in Warzone 2, players need to unlock the Akimbo attachment. Warzone 2 pistols unlock Akimbo at the following levels:

X12: Level 19

P890: Level 26

.50 GS: Level 17

Basilisk: Level 28

As it’s part of the same weapon platform, the X13 Auto Akimbo attachment is unlocked by getting the X12 to Level 19.

Once the Akimbo attachment is unlocked, it can be equipped inside the Gunsmith menu. Once equipped, switching to the weapon will pull out two of them, instead of just one.

The main limitation of using Akimbo is that players can’t aim down sight. Instead, they must fire from the hip. This can make for some challenging moments when accuracy is vital. We’d recommend combing Akimbo with some hip-fire enhancing attachments like a laser sight.

