When is the Warzone 2 and MW2 Double Weapon XP Weekend?

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 double Weapon XP weekend is a time when players can level up guns to unlock new attachments. It’s incredibly useful for those who primarily play battle royale, but want to quickly level up guns in the MW2 Shipment playlist or another fast-paced mode. Here’s the up-to-date information on the next Warzone 2 double Weapon XP event.

At the time of writing, Raven Software has confirmed that a Warzone 2 and MW2 double XP event is happening through December 1-2. However, this is double XP and not double Weapon XP.

For double Weapon XP, though there is no officially confirmed time, the next event is estimated to take place between December 3-31.

Call of Duty often hosts double XP events over the holidays. It’s possible that the next event will be both double XP and double Weapon XP.

As soon as a double Weapon XP event is confirmed to be on the way, this post will be updated to let players know. Until then, try to use those XP tokens wisely as you grind your way through the weapon levels.

