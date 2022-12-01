Does Modern Warfare 2 LA Thieves Roze Skin Make You Harder to See?

The Modern Warfare 2 LA Thieves pack has become a Steam top-seller due to its Roze skin being a nearly all-black outfit. The new DLC outfit celebrating the Los Angeles Thieves, a competitive Call of Duty team, features an operator skin that is almost entirely dark apart from the bright red “LA” logo on the front and the left sleeve, as well as a few red highlights on the back and the toolbelt. But does this Roze skin really give an advantage in Warzone 2, or is it overblown?

Does the Modern Warfare 2 Roze skin give a competitive advantage?

The Modern Warfare 2 Roze skin gives a minor advantage in areas of the map that are covered in shadows, as the almost all-black outfit acts a partial camouflage. LA Thieves member Sam “Octane” Larew stated they believe that it gives a “competitive advantage” in a tweet, while CharlieIntel notes that the La Thieves Skin pack has reached as high as #11 on the Steam top-sellers list. At the time of this writing, it’s currently placed at #19 on the list, so there’s some substance to the hype.

But while the advantage of the MW2 Roze skin exists, there are other operative skins in the game that have dark colors or camouflage patterns. The popularity of this skin also makes it less surprising on the battlefield as players learn what to look for. The Warzone 2.0 map is generally better lit than the Verdansk map from the first Warzone, so the outfit doesn’t provide as much as of an advantage here by comparison.

