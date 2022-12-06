Overwatch 2 Season 2 Rank Reset: Why Are Ranks Lower?

There is a partial rank reset in Overwatch 2 Season 2. Blizzard didn’t make it very clear, but everyone’s ranks are lower. So, if you noticed you dropped from Platinum to Gold, it’s not a glitch. The system is working as designed. Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do about your rank being lowered other than an attempt to get back to where you were.

Why are my ranks lower in Overwatch 2 Season 2?

Again, the Overwatch 2 Season 2 rank reset isn’t a bug. Your ranks were lowered by design. Unfortunately, Blizzard hasn’t explained why the devs decided to do this or how it’s calculated, so it’s very confusing.

Some players are reporting their Overwatch 2 rank is just a few levels lower than they were before the new season. Others are saying they got bumped from Diamond all the way down to Gold. Unfortunately, it’s not known if one hero role has been affected more than the others.

Needless to say, this is incredibly frustrating for many players. Perhaps this is a way to let new players catch up and to help cut matchmaking times. However, Blizzard could have been more communicative before it wiped out a massive amount of progress.

Hopefully, the studio will release a statement clarifying some of the decision-making processes around lowering rank in Overwatch 2.