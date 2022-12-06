Is There an Overwatch 2 BC-124 Login Error Code Problem Trying to Authenticate With Xbox Live Fix?

The only sure fix for the Overwatch 2 BC-124 login error code is time. Typically, this issue with authenticating with Xbox Live pops up when there’s something wrong with the servers. As such, there’s not much you can do on your end to alleviate the problem.

What causes Overwatch 2 BC-124 login error code?

Usually, you’ll have trouble authenticating with Xbox Live and receive a BC-124 login error code in Overwatch 2 when there’s a problem with Blizzard or Microsoft’s servers. This usually occurs when a major patch is launched. Season 2 was released today, and predictably, players are flooding the server to try the new hero.

Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do on your end if you get a BC-124 error in Overwatch 2. The only sure solution is to wait until Microsoft or Blizzard fix the issues on their end.

However, if you think the issue might lie with you, there are a few things you can try to fix the problem:

Restart your modem and router.

Reset your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console.

Check your console network settings.

Uninstall and reinstall Overwatch 2.

Since this is an Xbox-only error, there are only a few possible options to fix the issue. Unlike with a PC, you don’t have to worry about drivers, and there’s not a lot that can go wrong. As such, I was to reiterate that the best solution will likely be to do nothing.