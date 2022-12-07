There is a rumor that Netflix Christian movies are getting deleted from the app. Is there any truth to this rumor about Christian, religious, or spiritual movies being taken off of Netflix? If not, where did this rumor come from? Is Netflix removing Christian movies after all, or is it all a misunderstanding?

Why is Netflix removing Christian movies?

There is no truth to the rumor that Netflix is specifically taking Christian movies off of its app. The Faith and Spirituality section remains on the app and Christian movies and shows remain a big part of it. If any Christian movies do get removed from Netflix, it’s entirely because movies and shows come and go from Netflix at all times. Following the re-emergence of the rumor, Netflix confirmed to USA Today that it is not removing Christian movies from its streaming service.

What is the source of the Netflix Christian movies rumor?

The original source for the rumor about Netflix removing Christian movies comes from the satirical news site NewsThump. The fake article was published all the way back in 2016 and was titled, “Netflix to remove all Christian content after complaints from Muslims.” The article suggests that Netflix is removing all movies and TV shows with Christian themes, including Vicar of Dibley and “the 1990 smash hit Nuns on the Run.”

While the article is clearly satirical and written over seven years ago, the rumor remains even today. However, it seems there is no truth to it. Netflix is not specifically targeting Christian movies and TV shows for removal. However, Nuns on the Run is no longer available on the service.

Elsewhere on Netflix, the popular Addams Family spin-off Wednesday is preparing for season 2, and Knives Out sequel Glass Onion will stream exclusively on the service following its successful theatrical run.