Wednesday season 2 release date coming out netflix jenny ortega addams
Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 102 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Is There a Wednesday Season 2 Release Date on Netflix?

By Chris Capel

Has the Wednesday season 2 release date been confirmed for Netflix? Wednesday Netflix season 1 is now streaming on the service and fans are already waiting for a second season. Will the show answer the question of the Hyde Monster or feature more of the remaining Addams Family? When is season 2 of Wednesday coming out on Netflix?

Is the Wednesday season 2 release date confirmed?

Wednesday season 2 has not yet been greenlit by Netflix but if it does, then the new season could arrive in late 2024. It will likely feature a return to Nevermore and should incorporate more of The Addams Family themselves.

Wednesday. (L to R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams in episode 101 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Wednesday season one launched on Netflix on November 23 and seems to be a runaway success for the service. It is therefore surprising that Netflix still hasn’t confirmed a second season. Nevertheless, this is pretty on par for the streaming service when it comes to the first season of a show, as Netflix usually waits to see the response to a show before it carries on with it. For example. The Witcher didn’t immediately get renewed for season 2, but now Netflix has confirmed it for season 4 despite the third season not yet airing.

As for what Wednesday season 2 might be about, co-showrunner Miles Millar confirmed to TV Line that the Addams Family will feature more. The relationship between Wednesday (Jenny Ortega) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is “essential to the show.” Millar confirms they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes” if season 2 were to happen. Fans still have to wait for the second season to get confirmed, but it will likely happen sooner rather than later.

Chris Capel
Chris Capel
Chris is Lead Entertainment Writer, which means he watches movies and TV shows so you don’t have to. Ask him his favorite game or movie and he’ll give the same answer: Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

Related guides