Is There a Wednesday Season 2 Release Date on Netflix?

Has the Wednesday season 2 release date been confirmed for Netflix? Wednesday Netflix season 1 is now streaming on the service and fans are already waiting for a second season. Will the show answer the question of the Hyde Monster or feature more of the remaining Addams Family? When is season 2 of Wednesday coming out on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 has not yet been greenlit by Netflix but if it does, then the new season could arrive in late 2024. It will likely feature a return to Nevermore and should incorporate more of The Addams Family themselves.

Wednesday. (L to R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams in episode 101 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Wednesday season one launched on Netflix on November 23 and seems to be a runaway success for the service. It is therefore surprising that Netflix still hasn’t confirmed a second season. Nevertheless, this is pretty on par for the streaming service when it comes to the first season of a show, as Netflix usually waits to see the response to a show before it carries on with it. For example. The Witcher didn’t immediately get renewed for season 2, but now Netflix has confirmed it for season 4 despite the third season not yet airing.

As for what Wednesday season 2 might be about, co-showrunner Miles Millar confirmed to TV Line that the Addams Family will feature more. The relationship between Wednesday (Jenny Ortega) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is “essential to the show.” Millar confirms they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes” if season 2 were to happen. Fans still have to wait for the second season to get confirmed, but it will likely happen sooner rather than later.