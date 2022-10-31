The Witcher Season 4: Netflix Confirms ‘No Plans’ For More Recasts After Henry Cavill Exit

Fans of Netflix original series The Witcher were shocked this weekend when it was revealed that Henry Cavill would be leaving the show after Season 3, and would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt. It led to many wondering if this would be the first of many recasts with The Witcher Season 4, but Netflix has now confirmed that this won’t be the case.

The Witcher Season 4 will only recast Henry Cavill

In a statement provided to GameRevolution, Netflix confirmed that “there are no plans to change any casting for S4 further than what was announced this weekend.” This means we should be seeing the likes of Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra returning to the epic fantasy series, working alongside our new Geralt of Rivia.

Of course, just because there are currently “no plans” to make further recasts, doesn’t mean it absolutely cannot happen down the line. Cavill himself had originally been committed to making seven seasons of The Witcher (via The Hollywood Reporter), but it would seem that his new lifeline as part of the DC Universe has seen him pull the brakes on his time in The Continent.

The announcement was met with universal condemnation, as many agreed Cavill was perfect in the role. Without giving any details surrounding his exit, fans are letting their imaginations run wild as to the reasons why he has hung up his medallion.

One theory, in particular, has caused a lot of speculation. An ex-producer called Beay DeMayo recently did an Instagram Q&A session, where he said “some of the writers” on The Witcher “actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material).” Cavill has gone on record saying how much he loves both the source material and the video games, so this could have played a factor.

