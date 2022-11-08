Is Eddie Alive in Stranger Things Season 5? Episode 1 Title Theory Explained

Stranger Things Day, otherwise known as November 6, usually brings with it some exciting surprises from the world of Hawkins. This year, The Duffer Brothers decided to drop the Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 1 title on fans, leading to rampant speculation and theorizing. Could Eddie Munson still be alive, or is he definitely dead, as was presumed following the dramatic events of the Season 4 finale? Here’s the theory…

Does Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 1 title mean Eddie is alive?

(L to R) Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The honest answer is: we simply cannot say for sure. There is definitely the potential for Eddie to still be breathing, as when you discover a bunch of coincidences, it starts to feel as though there are plans being put in place right under your nose. Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 1 being titled “The Crawl”, for example, has many fans thinking that Eddie is indeed still alive. Why? Because of the lyrics of one particular Metallica song.

“Master of Puppets”, played by Eddie in the Upside Down, includes the lyrics: “Come crawling faster / Obey your master / Your life burns faster / Obey your master, master / Master of puppets / I’m pulling your strings,” which goes hand-in-hand with the earlier theory that Vecna will bring Eddie back to lead some of the dark forces of the barren landscape he currently calls home. Eddie’s tattoo of “The Puppetmaster” only further fans the flames of this theory.

A much more on-the-nose thought, is that if Eddie is to escape the Upside Down, he’s going to have to crawl to sanctuary, hence the title of Season 5’s opening episode. He was bit countless times by the Demobats residing there, which is why it was assumed he bled out before he could make it back to Hawkins.

Is Eddie dead in Stranger Things Season 5?

The Duffer Brothers did confirm that Eddie was “officially dead” on the Happy Sad Confused podcast back in July, but what if death has a timeframe for the young rocker? Vecna bringing him back from death to serve under him would be the ultimate punch to the gut for Dustin and the rest of the group, and might even give him the opening he needs to rain further death and destruction down. With filming for Stranger Things Season 5 set to begin in 2023, it could be some time before we get any concrete answers.

In other news, Avatar fans have reacted to the “weird” Sigourney Weaver casting in The Way of Water, and Netflix confirms “no plans” for more recasts in The Witcher Season 4 after Henry Cavill’s exit.