Dwarf Fortress Farming: How to Plant and Harvest Crops

You can build farms in Dwarf Fortress anywhere with soil or mud covering. However, what crops you can plant depends on several factors that might leave beginners frustrated. Fortunately, farms have a relatively simple set of rules and aren’t as complicated as they may seem at first glance.

How to build a farm in Dwarf Fortress

You can build a farm on any soil tile in Dwarf Fortress. This includes:

Topsoil

Loam

Loamy sand

Peat

Sandy clay loam

Sandy loam

Silt

Silty clay loam

Silt loam

Ocean Floor

Pelagic clay

Siliceous ooze

Calcareous ooze

Sand

Black sand

Red sand

White sand

Yellow sand

Clay

Clay loam

Fire clay

Sandy clay

Silty clay

You can also farm on muddy tiles, which can be created using irrigation.

Once you’ve found an appropriate location for your farm, plot it out and confirm. Then, any dwarf with the Farming (Fields) labor assigned will begin clearing the plot and preparing it for planting. If you notice that the farm isn’t getting built, ensure at least one dwarf has that labor assigned.

How to plant crops

Once a field is prepared in Dwarf Fortress, you’ll need to choose a crop to plant for each of the four seasons. Note that there are many plants you can grow in the game, but not all of them are crops.

All crops in Dwarf Fortress have a couple of things in common:

First, they grow in every season.

They can be grown from seeds.

The main info you need to know about a crop is within which biome it can be grown and whether it grows above or below ground, which we include in our list below:

List of above-ground crops

Alfalfa: Any biome not freezing

Barley: Any biome not freezing

Bitter vetch: Any Temperate

Blood amaranth: Any tropical

Buckwheat: Tropical Dry Broadleaf Forest

Cotton: Any tropical

Elephant-head amaranth: Any tropical

Finger millet: Any Temperate

Flax: Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna

Fonio: Tropical Savanna

Foxtail millet: Any Temperate

Hard wheat: Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna

Hemp: Any Temperate

Jute: Any tropical

Kaniwa: Any Temperate

Kenaf: Any tropical

Maize: Any tropical

Oats: Any Temperate

Papyrus sedge: Any Tropical Wetland

Pearl millet: Any tropical

Pendant amaranth: Any tropical

Purple amaranth: Any Temperate

Quinoa: Any Temperate

Ramie: Any tropical

Red spinach: Any biome not freezing

Rice: Any tropical

Rye: Any biome not freezing

Single-grain wheat: Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna

Soft wheat: Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna

Sorghum: Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna

Spelt: Any Temperate

Teff: Tropical Grassland

Two-grain wheat: Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna

White millet: Any Temperate

List of garden plants

Garden plants are more demanding than crops. Some of them have seasonal requirements of which you’ll need to be aware.

Artichoke: Temperate Grassland

Asparagus: Any Temperate

Bambara groundnut: Tropical Dry Broadleaf Forest, Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna, Tropical Shrubland

Beet: Temperate Grassland

Bilberry: Any Temperate, Tundra, Taiga

Bitter melon: Any Tropical

Blackberry: Any Temperate

Blueberry: Any Temperate, Tundra, Taiga

Broad Bean: Any Temperate

Cabbage: Any Temperate

Caper: Any Desert, Any Grassland

Cassava: Any Tropical

Celery: Any Temperate

Chickpea: Any Tropical

Chicory: Any Temperate

Cowpea: Tropical Grassland

Cranberry: Any Temperate, Tundra, Taiga

Cucumber: Tropical Dry Broadleaf Forest, Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna, Tropical Shrubland

Eggplant: Tropical Dry Broadleaf Forest, Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna, Tropical Shrubland

Garden cress: Any Temperate

Garlic: Any Temperate

Grape: Any Temperate

Horned melon: Any Tropical

Leek: Any Temperate

Lentil: Any biome not freezing

Lesser yam: Any Tropical

Lettuce: Tropical Dry Broadleaf Forest, Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna, Tropical Shrubland, Any Temperate

Long yam: Any Temperate

Mung bean: Any Tropical

Muskmelon: Tropical Dry Broadleaf Forest, Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna, Tropical Shrubland, Any Temperate

Onion: Any Temperate

Parsnip: Any Temperate

Passion fruit: Any Tropical

Pea: Any Temperate

Peanut: Tropical Dry Broadleaf Forest, Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna, Tropical Shrubland

Pepper: Any Tropical

Pineapple: Any Tropical

Potato: Any biome not freezing

Purple yam: Any Tropical

Radish: Any Temperate

Raspberry: Any Temperate

Red Bean: Any Temperate

Rhubarb: Any Temperate

Soybean: Any Temperate

Spinach: Any Temperate

Squash: Any Tropical

String Bean: Any Temperate

Sweet potato: Any Tropical

Taro: Any Tropical

Tomatillo: Tropical Dry Broadleaf Forest, Tropical Grassland, Tropical Savanna, Tropical Shrubland

Turnip: Any Temperate

Urad bean: Any Tropical

Watermelon: Any Tropical

White yam: Any Tropical

Wild Carrot: Any Temperate

Winter melon: Any Tropical

Subterranean Plants

You must plant these plants (which are really fungi) underground.

Cave wheat: Subterranean Water

Dimple cup: Subterranean Water

Pig tail: Subterranean Water

Plump helmet: Subterranean Water

Quarry bush: Subterranean Water

Sweet pod: Subterranean Water

Misc Plants

Blade weed: Any biome not freezing

Bloated tuber: Any Wetland

Fisher berry: Any biome not freezing

Hide root: Any biome not freezing

Longland grass: Any biome not freezing

Muck root: Any Wetland

Prickle berry: Any biome not freezing

Rat weed: Any biome not freezing

Rope reed: Any biome not freezing

Silver barb: Any biome not freezing

Strawberry: Any biome not freezing

Sun berry: Any biome not freezing

Valley herb: Temperate grassland

Whip wine: Any biome not freezing

How to harvest crops

Once crops are grown in Dwarf Fortress, all dwarves can help harvest as it doesn’t take any particular skill. Once plants are harvested, your hauler dwarves will take their various products to the correct stockpile. How much you’ll yield with each planet depends on your farmer’s skill level and whether or not you use fertilizer.

One thing to note is that if harvested plants aren’t moved to a stockpile, they’ll eventually wither and rot. So, when harvest time comes, it might be wise to divert some of your dwarves from their normal activities temporarily so they can help haul.

You can pick up the latest version of Dwarf Fortress right now on Steam.