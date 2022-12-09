Dwarf Fortress: How to Open Tutorial Again If You Close it Accidentally

If you’ve closed the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress, it’s not immediately apparent how to open it again. Fortunately, you’re not locked out of it, and there’s a button to bring it back up, and you can keep going where you left off.

How to reopen the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress

If you close the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress, you can reopen it by:

Open the help menu by pressing the “?” button in the upper right corner of the screen (If you don’t see this, make sure your UI scaling is set properly).

Click on the section you want to start with in the section labeled “Interactive tutorial.”

You can restart the tutorial at any of these sections:

Camera controls

Mining

Stockpiles

Woodcutting

Building

Information sheets

Alerts

Preparing for the caravan

You can also access information on these Dwarf Fortress topics:

Survival

Planting

Other food sources

Bins, bags, and barrels

Refuse and dumping

Trade

Offices and administrative work

Happiness and stress

Dig deeper

Ore and smelting

Traps and levers

Wells

Handling light aquifers

Clothing

Meeting areas and locations

Military

Ramps and channels

Goals

Popup: Burrows

Popup: Hauling

Popup: Justice

Popup: Nobles

Popup: Squads

Popup: Stocks

Popup: Work details

Popup: Work orders

Popup: The world

Popup: Zones

Put together, the tutorials and other info should give new players a solid foundation to enjoy Dwarf Fortress.