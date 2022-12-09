Dwarf Fortress Open Tutorial if you close it

Dwarf Fortress: How to Open Tutorial Again If You Close it Accidentally

By Jason Faulkner

If you’ve closed the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress, it’s not immediately apparent how to open it again. Fortunately, you’re not locked out of it, and there’s a button to bring it back up, and you can keep going where you left off.

How to reopen the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress Tutorial Button Location

If you close the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress, you can reopen it by:

  • Open the help menu by pressing the “?” button in the upper right corner of the screen (If you don’t see this, make sure your UI scaling is set properly).
  • Click on the section you want to start with in the section labeled “Interactive tutorial.”

You can restart the tutorial at any of these sections:

  • Camera controls
  • Mining
  • Stockpiles
  • Woodcutting
  • Building
  • Information sheets
  • Alerts
  • Preparing for the caravan

You can also access information on these Dwarf Fortress topics:

  • Survival
  • Planting
  • Other food sources
  • Bins, bags, and barrels
  • Refuse and dumping
  • Trade
  • Offices and administrative work
  • Happiness and stress
  • Dig deeper
  • Ore and smelting
  • Traps and levers
  • Wells
  • Handling light aquifers
  • Clothing
  • Meeting areas and locations
  • Military
  • Ramps and channels
  • Goals
  • Popup: Burrows
  • Popup: Hauling
  • Popup: Justice
  • Popup: Nobles
  • Popup: Squads
  • Popup: Stocks
  • Popup: Work details
  • Popup: Work orders
  • Popup: The world
  • Popup: Zones

Put together, the tutorials and other info should give new players a solid foundation to enjoy Dwarf Fortress.

Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner

Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

No content yet. Check back later!

Related guides