Dwarf Fortress: How to Open Tutorial Again If You Close it Accidentally

If you’ve closed the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress, it’s not immediately apparent how to open it again. Fortunately, you’re not locked out of it, and there’s a button to bring it back up, and you can keep going where you left off.
How to reopen the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress
If you close the tutorial in Dwarf Fortress, you can reopen it by:
- Open the help menu by pressing the “?” button in the upper right corner of the screen (If you don’t see this, make sure your UI scaling is set properly).
- Click on the section you want to start with in the section labeled “Interactive tutorial.”
You can restart the tutorial at any of these sections:
- Camera controls
- Mining
- Stockpiles
- Woodcutting
- Building
- Information sheets
- Alerts
- Preparing for the caravan
You can also access information on these Dwarf Fortress topics:
- Survival
- Planting
- Other food sources
- Bins, bags, and barrels
- Refuse and dumping
- Trade
- Offices and administrative work
- Happiness and stress
- Dig deeper
- Ore and smelting
- Traps and levers
- Wells
- Handling light aquifers
- Clothing
- Meeting areas and locations
- Military
- Ramps and channels
- Goals
- Popup: Burrows
- Popup: Hauling
- Popup: Justice
- Popup: Nobles
- Popup: Squads
- Popup: Stocks
- Popup: Work details
- Popup: Work orders
- Popup: The world
- Popup: Zones
Put together, the tutorials and other info should give new players a solid foundation to enjoy Dwarf Fortress.