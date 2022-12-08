Shadow and Bone Season 2 Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot Leaks

After a long delay, the Shadow and Bone season 2 release date for 2023 has now been confirmed by Netflix. The long-awaited return of the fantasy series, based on the Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, is only a few months away. Here’s the release date alongside any confirmed Shadow and Bone season 2 cast and plot leaks.

Netflix confirms that Shadow and Bone season 2 will release on March 16, 2023. Like season 1, the new season will be exclusive to the Netflix streaming service. The fantasy series was renewed for season 2 all the way back in June 2021, shortly after the first season launched in April 2021. It will be nearly a full two years between the two seasons, something increasingly common in fantasy TV.

All confirmed Shadow and Bone season 2 cast

IMAGE: Netflix

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Ben Barnes as General Aleksander Kirigan/The Darkling

Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra

Archie Renaux as Malyen ‘Mal’ Oretsev

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias

Kaylan Teague as Young Alina

Cody Molko as Young Mal

Daisy Head, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman only had a small appearance in season 1 but have been promoted to full regulars in season 2.

Shadow and Bone season 2 plot details and leaks

At the end of season 1, Alina absorbed the Stag Amplifier and guided everyone out of the Fold. However, General Aleksander Kirigan was seen leading an army of nichevo’ya outside of the Fold, suggesting a bad clash to come. According to TVLine, prominent book characters Nikolai Lantsov and Wylan Van Eck will finally appear. The romance between Alina and Mal will be further explored, and more time will be spent with the Crows in Ketterdam.