Who Was That Bill Clinton Rabbi Guy at TGA 2022 That Snuck on Stage?

So what’s up with the Bill Clinton rabbi guy at The Game Awards 2022? Appearing after Hidetaka Miyazaki and the FromSoftware team accepted the coveted award for Game of the Year, the guy came up to the microphone and delivered a weird line, saying “I would like to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.” Wait, what?!

Who was that The Game Awards Bill Clinton rabbi guy anyway?

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

The Bill Clinton kid at TGA 2022 seems to be an uninvited individual who has been arrested, as notified by host Geoff Keighley in a tweet (posted above).

Watching a replay of what happened, the individual stealthily walked down the aisle while the team from FromSoftware was walking up to stage to accept the Game of the Year award. He blended with the team as they ascended the steps and then hovered in the background, posing in fully black outfit as either an usher or a translator for the developers. He then hovered at the back of the team during Miyazaki’s speech.

When the individual appeared at the mic to deliver his line, the entire team didn’t know what to do and didn’t know who this person was. The line received only scattered applause, with some people in the audience believing that he was a part of FromSoftware or something.



[Update 9:36 pm PT] It looks like the shoe the Bill Clinton guy was wearing is an Adidas Yeezy 500 High, as shown in an image comparison here (we checked, and yeah it’s very similar). If true, that would bring some context to his comment.

We’ll update this article with more details if we learn more about this individual.