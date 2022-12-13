chainsaw man episode 11 release date and time on crunchyroll

There are just a few weeks to go until Chainsaw Man wraps up its first season. Having impressed audiences worldwide, and faithfully adapting the popular manga of the same name, it would be a shock if this was the last we saw of Denji and the Public Safety Devil Hunters on Crunchyroll. For now though, here’s what we know. Here is when you can stream and watch Chainsaw Man Episode 11.

©Tatsuki Fujimoto, SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 will be released on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The local time at which the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for the next installment in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Episode 11 of Chainsaw Man is the penultimate episode of this season. That means that there is just two more weeks to go until we find out exactly where Denji and his allies will end up at the conclusion of this first cour. Chainsaw Man Season 2 hasn’t yet been announced, but the hype surrounding the anime means that we may be getting an announcement during the Chainsaw Man stage event at Jump Festa 2023, which takes place on December 18, 2022.

Some rumors suggest that Chainsaw Man Season 2 is already in its pre-production stage, which may mean that the wait between the upcoming Season 1 finale, and the start of the next season, is shorter than some would expect. Of course, all of this is up in the air until any official news is announced.