Will There Be a Harry & Meghan Season 2 on Netflix?

It would be an understatement to say that Harry & Meghan on Netflix has got the world talking. Whether getting behind the duo, or working up a furious rebuttal to the docuseries, you’d be hard-pressed to find somebody who doesn’t have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In its first few days on Netflix, Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 was watched for over 81 million hours. So, will there be a Harry & Meghan Season 2 in the future?

Is there going to be a Harry and Meghan Season 2 on Netflix?

Image: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harry & Meghan has not been renewed for a second season. The royal couple only signed a deal with Netflix for a single docuseries, and as the six episodes bring audiences right up-to-date with their lives, it is very unlikely that they have anything else to share in a future installment. Netflix also calls the show a “limited series,” which would suggest that it is a one-and-done project. Of course, more dotted lines could be signed in the future, and it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see the duo return at some point down the line.

This doesn’t mean that Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Netflix is over. The couple signed a reported $100 million deal with the streaming giant, which also includes an animated show, and a series based on the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event where wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both veterans and those serving compete.

Split into two volumes, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan launched on December 8, while the final three are set to debut on December 15. The Sussexes took aim at the tabloid press in the United Kingdom, and documented some of the abuse that they have faced since Meghan became a part of the British royal family. Volume 2 looks set to focus more on Harry’s relationship with his brother William, and will see the Duke of Sussex claim that “lies were told to protect [William].”