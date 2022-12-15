Spider-Man 2 Release Date Window: When Is It Coming Out on PS5?

The Spider-Man 2 release date window on PS5 has been a point of contention. Jamie Mayer, a writer for the game, revealed the release window on her personal website, but then changed it quickly after begin revealed. As a result, all we had was “2023” to go with, but now Insomniac Games has confirmed the game’s release window.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date window is Fall 2023 on PS5.

— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 15, 2022

This Fall 2023 date has been verified by Insomniac Games in a tweet (posted above) on its official account. It has also been confirmed by an official PlayStation blog.

What do we know so far about Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow the events of the first Spider-Man and Spider-Man Miles Morales. Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are slated to return as characters in the upcoming game. Scott Porter, the voice actor for Harry Osborn, has reportedly been dropped from the game. Marvel also says that it will be darker than the first Spider-Man.

Venom actor for the game, Tony Todd, also teased a bit about the character in an interview with YouTuber Deeper Depths: “Venom doesn’t play, man. Venom doesn’t give a damn, Venom doesn’t give a damn who the game is named after because I am you, you are me.”