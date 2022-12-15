High on Life: Find a Way Around the River in Bounty: Krubis

You can find your way around the river in High on Life by finding a nearby Warp Base. However, the waypoint indicator leads you in a direction that seems like a dead end, which could make it seem like you’re stuck. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution to this problem.

How to get around the river in High on Life during Bounty: Krubis

Finding a way around the river in High on Life during the Bounty: Krubis quest is not hard. The big issue is that the waypoints don’t do a great job of showing you exactly where to go. So, you can reach the edge of a cliff and think you’ve hit a dead end when you just need to take a slightly different path. Fortunately, there’s no tricky traversal here, and once you know the path, it’s easy to get to the other side of the river.

To get around the river in High on Life, follow these steps:

After you’re done talking to the village chief, keep pinging for waypoints with the Info Scanner and following them.

Eventually, it’ll lead you to a large tree near a toxic waterfall.

It may look like a dead end, but you can look up and shoot a green orb on the tree to create a series of platforms on the trunk.

Climb the platforms and use Knifey to swing over to the rock ledge on the other side of the river.

Face the rock face across from the ledge and shoot the green orb, and the barriers blocking your way will retract.

Jump over to the opposite ledge and use Knifey to swing across the waterfall.

Once here, you’ll meet a G3 deserter. You can listen to what he has to say or immediately continue your journey. Don’t worry, he’s going to follow you for a while, and you’re not going to miss a bit of dialog (even if you want to). The next steps are:

Near the deserter, there’s a catapult. Shoot it to make it unfold, then stand on it and shoot it again to be flung across the toxic water.

You’ll come to an area where you can see a bridge on the other side that’s retracted. Use Kenny’s secondary fire to bounce a shot across the mushrooms to the left and hit the bridge.

After that, use Knifey on the bug to swing over to the now-extended bridge.

Keep following the waypoints and take the zipline over the river.

Now, just keep following the waypoints and be mindful to walk across the middle of the strange-looking bridge.

Once you reach the other side, you’ll complete the find a way around the river objective in High on Life!