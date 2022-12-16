Is There a High on Life Switch Release Date?

A High on Life Switch release date hasn’t been announced. Unfortunately, the latest title from Squanch Games doesn’t seem bound for Nintendo’s console. However, there’s always hope that will change later.
The Switch is incredibly popular. It’s possible that High on Life has limited exclusivity on Xbox (it did launch on Game Pass), and when that’s over, we may see it come to other consoles.
Is High on Life Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Squanch Games hasn’t commented about bringing the game to Switch or any other platform. It’s currently only available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
There has yet to be any official confirmation that High on Life is an Xbox exclusive. The game is available for PC on Steam and the Epic Game Store, so we know it isn’t totally exclusive. However, since it launched on Xbox Game Pass, there’s a good chance that it’s at least a limited console exclusive.
Aside from the fact it’s likely a limited-time Xbox console exclusive, there are some other obstacles to High on Life coming to Switch. Nintendo’s console is getting long in the tooth, and porting the game to Switch would likely take some work. The possible return may not be worth the effort for a smaller studio like Squanch Games.