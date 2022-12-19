Is High on Life an Open World or Linear Game?

High on Life isn’t an open-world game. While there is some freedom to explore, and you can do some missions out of order, it’s a linear experience for the most part. However, it’s not as strict as most shooters are, and there are sections where you can backtrack to other levels or hang out with the inhabitants of Blim City.

High on Life isn’t open-world, but it’s not strictly linear. The bounties play out in a fairly linear fashion, but you can return to planets you’ve visited before to explore and grab anything you left behind the first time.

You can also explore Blim City between bounties in a freeform manner. When doing so, you can take on side quests and buy items and upgrades at your leisure.

However, aside from getting the occasional choice about which bounty you want to tackle first, the quests follow a typical FPS structure. They’re all about making it from point A to point B and taking on a boss at the end.

So, while High on Life leans toward an linear structure overall, it’s sort of a hybrid. Unfortunately, that means there are several things you can miss throughout the game of which you’ll want to be aware.