Is There a The Recruit Season 2 Release Date on Netflix?

Has a release date been confirmed for The Recruit Season 2 on Netflix? The Recruit Season 1 is now streaming on the service, and fans are waiting for a second season. Will the show continue Max and Owen’s story, or is that all she wrote for the comedy drama series? Here’s what we know.

The Recruit Season 2 has not yet been ordered by Netflix. If the streaming company do decide to push ahead with a second outing for the show, it will likely film in 2023, for release later in the year, or in early 2024. The series will probably feature Owen at the heart of it once again, as he struggles with his decision on whether or not to remain a part of the CIA. Of course, knowing so many state secrets could mean that it isn’t his choice at all; he might have to stay in the job against his will, or face danger from his former colleagues.

Image: Philippe Bossé/Netflix © 2022

The Recruit Season 1 came to Netflix in mid-December, with Noah Centineo leading the charge in the role of new CIA lawyer, Owen Hendricks. Discovering a threatening letter from the organization’s former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) during his first week on the job, he is forced into a dangerous game of protecting the agency, while maintaining his own dignity and balancing his personal moral compass.

Since its release, the show has enjoyed a majority of positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. International espionage isn’t a new concept for a Netflix series, but the eight episodes of Season 1 culminated in a cliffhanger that we all now need answers to. Where will Owen go next, and is Max still alive? Hopefully, it won’t take too long before we find out.