chainsaw man episode 12 finale release date and time on crunchyroll

It’s been an incredible few months, but Chainsaw Man is now set to wrap up its first season. The popular anime, based on the ongoing manga of the same name, has impressed audiences thanks to its slick storytelling and stunning animation, all delivered in 25-minute chunks. Now, fans want to know when they can watch the season finale, Episode 12, on Crunchyroll. Here’s what we know.

Chainsaw Man Episode 12 will be released on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to stream the finale on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. The episode itself will drop at the same time, of course, but your time zone will effect when your own personal release time is. With that in mind, here is the release time for the Chainsaw Man finale in different time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Emotional storytelling has been at the heart of Chainsaw Man since its debut. Throwing in lashes of humor among the intense narrative has left many people watching in complete awe. Knowing that this is the season finale, we should expect all of that and more when Chainsaw Man wraps up its first outing.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 has not yet been confirmed, but due to the immense popularity of the show and fan-favorite characters, it’s looking likely. There are a whole host of other characters and devils that the anime has not yet introduced, and with the manga still going to this day, there is plenty of content to adapt straight from its pages.