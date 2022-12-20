Elden Ring Colosseum Matchmaking: Is It Skill-based or Is It Random?

Elden Ring Colosseum matchmaking has been hit or miss for many players. Sometimes the PvP mode pits players of the same skill level against one another. At other times, one player grossly outmatches the other in terms of level and equipment power. Here’s the need-to-know info about Elden Ring Colosseum matchmaking and whether it’s skill-based or random.

Is Elden Ring Colosseum matchmaking random or skill-based?

The Elden Ring Colosseum matchmaking system is thought to be taking character level and equipment into account. However, developer FromSoftware has yet to officially confirm this.

At the time of writing, the common belief among players is that the Colosseum attempts to match players of the same skill level. This is determined by using the character level and equipped armor and weapons. This is similar to how Invasion matchmaking is done.

However, should matchmaking times take too long, it’s possible that the net will be widened, allowing higher and lower level players to matchmake and face one another. The fewer players in the matchmaking pool, the more likely that this will happen.

Hopefully the developer reveals how exactly matchmaking works in Elden Ring’s Colosseum mode. Until then, the common assumption is that it’s based on level and equipment.

