Is the Fortnite The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Skin Coming Back?

Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for more than a year for the Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne skins to come back to Fortnite and it seems like they won’t have to wait for much longer. Here’s everything we know about the possible return of the Rick Grimes The Walking Dead skin to the Fortnite Item Shop, as well as the other two.

Will the Fortnite Rick Grimes skin return?

None of the three The Walking Dead skins, including Rick Grimes, are available in the game at the moment. However, dataminers have revealed the skins look likely to be returning to the Item Shop during Chapter 4 Season 1.

Just last week, renowned Fortnite dataminer HYPEX revealed the Survivors in Arms Bundle was one of the tabs that had been added back to the Item shop for future use. The Survivors in Arms bundle includes the aforementioned three skins, each of which has a matching Back Bling and Harvesting Tool. There is also the Crashing Satellite Glider.

Other skins that look set to return soon are Dragon Ball, Star Wars, Marvel, Holiday Favorites, and the 2022 Favorites. None of these tabs have a release date window for their return to the Item Shop.