How to Earn the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Twitch Drops

The Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Twitch Drops will be starting incredibly soon and include prizes like the Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin. Here’s everything you need to know about what you can earn from the latest event’s Twitch Drops and what you need to do.

How to Unlock the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Twitch Drops

Players can earn two Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops between December 25, 2022, and January 4, 2023. All they have to do is to link their Battle.net account to their Twitch account through the Battle.net website and watch any channel that is streaming under the Overwatch 2 category for a set period of time.

There are two rewards between the Winter Wonderland event Twitch drops:

D.Va Victory Pose – Watch a Twitch stream for 2 hours

Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin – Watch a Twitch stream for 6 hours

All of these rewards can be used on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The recurring Winter Wonderland event takes place until January 4 and introduces limited-time game modes like Freeze Thaw elimination, Yeti Hunter, Snowball Deathmatch, and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. The good news is that D.Va will remain available throughout, unlike previous years where the character was disabled due to an invincibility bug.