Is Hogwarts Legacy a Movie or TV Series on Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney Plus?

Could a Hogwarts Legacy movie or TV show be on the way? Harry Potter fans are probably very aware of the Hogwarts Legacy release date coming up, but many might not know what it is. It’s a Harry Potter prequel project, but is the Hogwarts Legacy JK Rowling project a movie or TV series? Can fans watch a Hogwarts Legacy Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney Plus release?

Is Hogwarts Legacy a movie or TV series?

Hogwarts Legacy is a Harry Potter prequel story but it is a videogame, not a movie or a TV show. It will be available for buy on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or S, and PC. It will be available on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023, and will launch on Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1890s, a hundred years before Harry Potter’s adventures. It is based around Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at this time. The main character is holding on to some ancient secret that could tear the wizarding world apart. They will go up against dark wizards and the leader of the Goblin Rebellion.

Can I watch Hogwarts Legacy on Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney Plus?

As Hogwarts Legacy is not a movie or TV series, it will not be available to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, or other streaming services. The Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies are available to watch on HBO Max, alongside the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion show.

Where can I watch Hogwarts Legacy?

Any fan who wants to experience the Hogwarts Legacy story but doesn’t play videogames will be able to watch the entire story on YouTube shortly after the game comes out. There will also be a casual, story-focused difficulty setting in the Hogwarts Legacy game too. This is the best option for anyone who doesn’t usually play games and wants to concentrate on the story.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on game consoles and PC in 2022.