Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed on PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Developer Avalanche Software has confirmed that the Hogwarts Legacy release date on last-gen platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, has been delayed. Compared to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC release date for the game on February 10, 2023, the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be arriving two months after that, while the Switch version will release even later.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One will release on April 4, 2023. On Nintendo Switch, it will launch on July 25, 2023.

To add to the confusion, those who pre-order the Deluxe Version of the game will have 72-hour early access, which means that the release date for them will actually be February 7, 2023. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Version will also come with the Dark Arts pack, an Onyx Hippogriff mount, and a Dark Arts Garrison Hat.

So far from what we know, Hogwarts Legacy is not coming to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass. It will not have a morality system like other RPGs, but you can still decide to wield the Dark Arts. Players will encounter various quests and storylines that will shape the witch or wizard they will become in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy was nominated for Most Anticipated Game during The Game Awards 2022.