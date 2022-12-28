Is There a Super Mario Bros Movie Netflix Release Date?

The Super Mario Bros Movie has a release date of April 2023 but fans are already thinking ahead to streaming. Of course, there will be a Super Mario movie streaming release date, but the question is when and where. Is there a Super Mario movie Netflix release date, or is the Mario movie coming to other services?

The Super Mario Bros movie will likely release on Netflix in October or November 2023. It will stream on Netflix for 10 months after it releases.

IMAGE: Illumination/Universal

What is the Super Mario Bros movie Peacock release date?

The Mario movie should release on Peacock around July at the earliest.

Back in 2021, Universal, Peacock, and Netflix signed a deal that confirmed that all of Universal’s movies would hit Netflix no later than four months after Peacock. The Mario movie is included in this deal.

Illumination’s latest movie Minions: The Rise of Gru had a premiere on June 25, 2022, and released on Peacock three months later, on September 22. It is due to hit Netflix in late January 2023. It is likely the Mario Bros movie will hit streaming via Peacock first in July before moving to Netflix in October or November time.

Is the Super Mario movie streaming on HBO Max, Prime Video, or Disney Plus?

The Super Mario Bros movie will not be available to stream on any other streaming services until late 2024 or, more likely, 2025.

Due to the existing deal, the Mario movie will stream for four months on Peacock, ten months on Netflix, and then four more months on Peacock. It’s a very confusing schedule for viewers but that’s how it is. Consequently, the Mario movie won’t hit any other streaming services until after it has completed its run on both Peacock and Netflix. However, it will be available to buy digitally on Prime Video and Apple in 2023.