Clash Royale 2v2 Removed: How To Play 2v2 Mode After Update

It might seem like Clash Royale 2v2 has been removed, but it most likely hasn’t. Instead, the popular game mode has been buried in the menus, making it tough for players on both iOS (iPhone) and Android to find. Thankfully, there’s still a way to play 2v2, even after the new update.

Has Clash Royale 2v2 been removed?

No, Clash Royale 2v2 has not been removed. It’s still available on both iOS (iPhone) and Android.

What’s causing confusion, is that the 2v2 mode has been relocated. This has led to players thinking that 2v2 has been outright removed from Clash Royale.

To play Clash Royale 2v2 after the update, players should:

Go to the main menu. Hit the hamburger/three lines button in the top-right corner. Select “Party.” Choose 2v2 and enjoy!

It’s unclear why exactly Supercell moved the 2v2 mode to a separate menu. Though many players seem to enjoy it, perhaps it’s not as popular as other game types, meaning it doesn’t need to be front and center.

