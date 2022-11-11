Is Clash Royale Rigged?: Does It Rig Matchmaking for Perfect Counters?

Clash Royale has been out for a long time now and most of its mysteries have been solved, but there is one question that players still continue to ask: “Is Clash Royale rigged?” Many think developer Supercell has rigged the matchmaking to force players against opponents who have perfect counters.

Is Clash Royale matchmaking rigged?

No, Clash Royale matchmaking is not rigged.

Though it might seem like Supercell is rigging Clash Royale matchmaking, the developer claims that it isn’t the case. What’s more, experiments by users like NovaLightCR on Reddit have run huge tests to see if the cards from one player’s deck affect the card’s in the opponent’s deck.

Of course, the Clash Royale matchmaking algorithm could have changed recently, with Supercell changing the way players are paired. At the time of writing, however, there isn’t any recent testing or public statements from Supercell to suggest this.

How to stop Clash Royale opponents from having perfect counters

To stop Clash Royale opponents from having perfect counters, players will want to have a wide variety of decks available and switch between them often.

