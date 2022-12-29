The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date on Netflix

In just under two months after the series finale, The Walking Dead Season 11 will make its way to Netflix. Based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series of the same name, the show has earned fans across the globe thanks to its television adaptation on AMC over the past 12 years. Now, with the TV show coming to a close, Netflix subscribers want to know when they will be able to stream and watch the final episodes of the series. Here’s what we’ve discovered.

The Walking Dead Season 11 will be available to stream and watch on Netflix from Friday, January 6, 2023. This will allow those Walking Dead fans who don’t have access to AMC the option to watch the series’ closing episodes on the streaming platform.

Image Credit: Jace Downs/AMC

Those who want more from the universe of The Walking Dead will be happy to hear that a number of spinoffs are in development, along with the continuation of popular series Fear The Walking Dead. The first new series is Dead City, which stars Maggie and Negan from the original show as the leads. While they have a horrible history, they must work together as they find themselves with a new group of survivors in Manhattan. Another spinoff will feature Daryl front-and-center, as he somehow ends up in France.

Although the big screen was also going to get some attention from The Walking Dead writers with a trilogy of movies, they have now been turned into another spinoff TV show following Rick and Michonne. Exactly where their story takes place remains to be seen, but the final moments of The Walking Dead Season 11 may have given us some hints as to what we should expect.