The Walking Dead Series Finale Ending Explained: What Happened to Michonne and Rick?

The Walking Dead reached what many would call its long-overdue series finale this past weekend on AMC. Before the credits rolled on the show’s final moments, however, audiences got to see both Michonne and Rick ahead of their six-part spinoff. What were the two doing, what happened to them, and what should we expect from each moving forward?

What happened to Michonne in the Walking Dead finale?

Bob Stookey (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) – The Walking Dead _ Season 4, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Michonne’s reintroduction was a short one, but showed that she was still a legend among men in the wilderness. On a mission to reunite with Rick, we watched as she put on some armor and climbed atop a horse, before she rode into a huge swathe of walkers. It’s fair to say that she’s still kicking butt and taking names, which is what we should expect when she makes her official return to the screen at some point in 2023.

What happened to Rick in the Walking Dead finale?

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) – The Walking Dead _ Season 4, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Rick’s moment in the spotlight was a little more dramatic. He looked disheveled, making his way through the wilderness without any shoes on, and wearing a jacket that belongs to the Civic Republic Military. While we saw him taken by a CRM helicopter earlier on in the series, it became clear here that he was hoping to escape their clutches. The familiar whirr of chopper blades spooked Rick, before a voice boomed: “Consignee Grimes, you’ve been located and are instructed to surrender. Remain in place with your hands up.”

This wasn’t the end, however. The voice then added a more personal touch, saying: “Come on, Rick. It’s like he told you: there’s no escape for the living.” As the camera panned back, we saw that Rick’s attempted escape seemed hopeless. He was standing on the edge of a huge, ruined expanse. The city area which at one time would have been bustling, was most likely New York. It was here that he realized he would have to submit to the CRM once again.

We didn’t get any answers as to what the CRM want with Rick, but we’re sure those gaps in his story will be filled in, when he returns for six episodes of the untitled spinoff series next year. Here’s hoping that show will also see the long-awaited reunion between our heroes.