Is Andrew Lincoln in The Last of Us HBO Series and Will Rick Grimes Appear?

Rumors have been swirling that The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln will be appearing in The Last of Us on HBO. With the TV series continuing to air on Sundays, has Andrew Lincoln been spotted among the cast? Is he one of the many actors in the show, and will Rick Grimes make a cameo appearance? Here’s what we know.

Is Andrew Lincoln in the cast of The Last of Us on HBO?

Andrew Lincoln is not in the cast for The Last of Us. The HBO show is telling a completely original story based on the video game of the same name, and so will not include Lincoln’s character Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead.

Andrew Lincoln will appear as Rick Grimes in the second episode of ‘THE LAST OF US’.



The rumors started circulating when a Twitter account serving as a parody of a popular entertainment news source sent out a tweet claiming that Deadline had broken the news of Lincoln’s cameo appearance in The Last of Us, as Rick Grimes. That never happened.

Lincoln does bear a somewhat striking resemblance to one star of the show, however. In The Last of Us Episode 3, audiences will be introduced to fellow survivors Bill and Frank, the latter of which is played by The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett.

At a glance, the actor’s salt-and-pepper beard and defined bone structure may have had some fans confused, and more susceptible to the prank that Lincoln would be appearing in the series.

As The Last of Us wrapped filming on its debut season back in June 2022, any surprise appearances would have to be kept watertight. In today’s world of fast news and leaks across social media, that’s harder than ever before, so don’t go expecting HBO to swerve us on this one and have Lincoln appear out of the blue. It’s probably for the best.