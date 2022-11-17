The Walking Dead Series Finale: All Spin-Offs Confirmed or Rumored

With The Walking Dead series finale upon us after 11 seasons, fans are looking forward to all the various spin-offs in development to continue the story. The world of Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Maggie Rhee, et cetera will continue, and AMC has a lot of shows planned. It looks like fans won’t get a movie, but what The Walking Dead spin-offs are slowly shambling in?

What The Walking Dead spin-offs are in development?

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan – The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 – Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/AMC

AMC has the following The Walking Dead spin-off shows confirmed or rumored:

Fear The Walking Dead (out now) . The first Walking Dead spin-off began in 2015 and concluded its seventh season in June 2022, with an eighth season on the way in 2023.

. The first Walking Dead spin-off began in 2015 and concluded its seventh season in June 2022, with an eighth season on the way in 2023. The Walking Dead: World Beyond (out now) : The future-set spin-off World Beyond only stretched to two seasons and concluded in December 2021.

: The future-set spin-off World Beyond only stretched to two seasons and concluded in December 2021. Tales of the Walking Dead (out now) : A six-episode anthology series, Tales concluded in September 2022 and has not yet been renewed for a second season.

: A six-episode anthology series, Tales concluded in September 2022 and has not yet been renewed for a second season. Daryl Dixon (TBD 2023) : A new series focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus) will continue The Walking Dead story after the season 11 finale. It was confirmed back in 2020 and originally also featured Carol (Melissa McBride), but the actor had to drop out due to the European location. The Daryl Dixon series is due to air in 2023 and is set in France.

: A new series focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus) will continue The Walking Dead story after the season 11 finale. It was confirmed back in 2020 and originally also featured Carol (Melissa McBride), but the actor had to drop out due to the European location. The Daryl Dixon series is due to air in 2023 and is set in France. The Walking Dead: Dead City (April 2023) : This will likely arrive next and revolves around Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) visiting a post-apocalyptic New York.

: This will likely arrive next and revolves around Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) visiting a post-apocalyptic New York. Untitled Rick and Michonne spin-off (TBD 2023): The movies based around original protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) were retooled into a six-episode miniseries, which is due to launch in 2023.

The Walking Dead series finale airs on November 20, 2022.