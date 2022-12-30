Should I Replace My iPhone Battery or Buy a New iPhone? (2023)

With new iPhones out in the wild, it’s easy to be tempted into upgrading, especially when plagued by battery life issues on the existing device. However, instead of getting a new phone, a cheaper option can be to just replace the battery. So which choice is best when Battery Health is getting too low? Here’s the info to help users decide between swapping out the battery or outright buying a new phone.

Should I buy a new iPhone or replace the battery?

The main two factors that influence the decision of either buying a new iPhone or changing the battery life are budget and how happy the user is with their existing device.

Getting Apple to change the iPhone battery costs $69. This is done at Apple Stores while users wait. Once the battery has been swapped out, the iPhone will be back to 100 Battery Health.

Those who have a device that, aside from battery life, is otherwise perfect in performance, swapping out the battery is a good choice.

For those who are unhappy with their iPhone’s performance in other areas (in addition to poor battery life), a full iPhone upgrade may be the better option.

