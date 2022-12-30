While current-gen systems are enjoying all of the hype now, there are still some great last-gen consoles out there that are begging to be played. One of these is the PlayStation 4. So, is a PS4 still worth buying in 2023? Here’s the need-to-know info.

Should I still buy a PS4 in 2023?

A PS4 can still be well worth buying in 2023.

With games still coming out for the system (potentially until 2025), there is still a lot of content for PS4 owners to enjoy. Even after PS4 games stop being released, there will still be a huge catalog of games to go back to and enjoy.

Provided that you’re happy with the limited power wielded by the PS4, with performance limited to a cap of 1080p and 30/60 FPS, it’s still perfectly possible to enjoy the system in 2023.

As more and more players upgrade to the PS5, last-gen PS4 systems get sold for great prices. For those willing to buy secondhand, the value is especially great.

