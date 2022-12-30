A new year means new Nintendo Direct presentations to get excited about. But when is the first Nintendo Direct in 2023? Here’s the up-to-date info on the next Nintendo Direct date and time.

The next Nintendo Direct 2023 date is anticipated for January 2023.

With games like Fire Emblem Engage releasing in January, as well as Octopath Traveler II and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe launching in February, there is plenty of content for Nintendo to cover in an imminent Nintendo Direct.

However, despite our speculation above, Nintendo hasn’t yet revealed the date of the first Nintendo Direct in 2023. Though the company published Nintendo Directs in January during almost all previous years, it skipped the month for 2022. It’s possible that it will do this again in 2023.

As soon as the Nintendo Direct 2023 date is officially confirmed, this post will be updated. For now, cross those fingers for a January presentation, as there are many upcoming games that could do with a push.

