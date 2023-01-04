Is Forspoken Deluxe Edition Worth Buying

Is Forspoken Deluxe Edition Worth Buying?

By Mack Ashworth

At a $25 premium over the standard version, the Forspoken Deluxe Edition is only worth buying for the most passionate of fans, or for those with an unlimited budget. Everyone else should just get the standard version.

Forspoken Deluxe Edition vs Standard: Which should I buy?

The difference between the Forspoken Deluxe Edition and the standard version is that the former includes artwork, a soundtrack, story DLC, and a rare resource kit. Whether these are worth $25 is up to the player.

The Forspoken Deluxe Edition includes:

  • Forspoken
  • Forspoken Mini Artbook (Digital Download)
  • Forspoken Mini Soundtrack (Digital Download)
  • Prequel Story DLC ‘Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust’ (Summer 2023)
  • Prequel Story DLC Early Access
  • Rare Resource Kit

The store description states that it’s a “possibility that the [Digital Deluxe Edition] incentives will be made available for purchase at a later date.”

Separate from the above Digital Deluxe Edition content, those that pre-order either version of Forspoken will receive the following pre-order bonus items:

  • No Limits Cloak
  • Symbol Combo Necklace
  • Trigger Happy Nails
  • Crafting Starter Kit

For other Forspoken guides, here’s the need-to-know info on the game coming to Xbox and Game Pass. And did you know Forspoken was meant to launch last year? Here’s a summary of the delay.

