Is Forspoken Deluxe Edition Worth Buying?

At a $25 premium over the standard version, the Forspoken Deluxe Edition is only worth buying for the most passionate of fans, or for those with an unlimited budget. Everyone else should just get the standard version.

Forspoken Deluxe Edition vs Standard: Which should I buy?

The difference between the Forspoken Deluxe Edition and the standard version is that the former includes artwork, a soundtrack, story DLC, and a rare resource kit. Whether these are worth $25 is up to the player.

The Forspoken Deluxe Edition includes:

Forspoken

Forspoken Mini Artbook (Digital Download)

Forspoken Mini Soundtrack (Digital Download)

Prequel Story DLC ‘Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust’ (Summer 2023)

Prequel Story DLC Early Access

Rare Resource Kit

The store description states that it’s a “possibility that the [Digital Deluxe Edition] incentives will be made available for purchase at a later date.”

Separate from the above Digital Deluxe Edition content, those that pre-order either version of Forspoken will receive the following pre-order bonus items:

No Limits Cloak

Symbol Combo Necklace

Trigger Happy Nails

Crafting Starter Kit

