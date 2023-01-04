Is Forspoken Coming to Xbox and Game Pass?

Forspoken is not coming to Xbox or Game Pass at launch in 2023. Instead, it is planned to launch on January 24, 2025. This is because it is a PS5 exclusive for two years.

The Forspoken Xbox release date is January 24, 2025. It’s not yet known if the game will come to Xbox Game Pass for launch, as that announcement will likely be saved for closer to launch.

With a two-year gap between the game’s original PC/PS5 release and the Xbox release, those with the current-gen Microsoft console have a long, long wait ahead of them. And that’s assuming that Forspoken ever comes to Xbox, as it may well flop given the mixed reception of fans who have played the demo.

Those on Xbox who want to play Forspoken before the planned 2025 release date will have to gain access to a PS5 or gaming PC. Unfortunately, that is the nature of timed exclusivity like this. Sometimes a platform wins, and sometimes it loses.

