Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2: Is Vice Admiral Rampart From the Movies or Clone Wars?

The first episodes of The Bad Batch season 2 reintroduce the Star Wars Rampart vice admiral to the Disney Plus show. The Bad Batch Vice Admiral Rampart character, voiced by Noshir Dalal, was last seen leading the destruction of Kamino in season 1. Now he’s back to create more trouble, but is Rampart a character from the movies, Clone Wars, Rebels, or other Star Wars projects?

Is the Star Wars Rampart vice admiral from the movies or Clone Wars?

Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal) was introduced in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1 as an original character for the animated series. Prior to his return in The Bad Batch season 2 in 2023, Rampart had not appeared in any movies, The Clone Wars, Rebels, Andor, or any other Star Wars projects.

(L-R): Clone Captain Wilco and Vice Admiral Rampart in a scene from “STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH”, season 2 exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

It is likely Vice Admiral Rampart will remain a Bad Batch-specific antagonist for now. Rampart first appeared in the second episode of the show as a hologram on Saleucami. He is the Imperial officer in charge of implementing chain codes to catalog citizens, as well as ensuring that Imperial credits are the standard currency in all conquered worlds. He also oversees Project War-Mantle, which involves the replacement of clone troopers with loyal recruits.

Rampart was in charge of eliminating the Bad Batch and destroying Tipoca City on Kamino at the end of season 1. While the clone factories were destroyed, the Bad Batch escaped. The Vice Admiral returns in season 2 episode 2, ‘Ruins of War.’ He is informed by clone captain Wilco that the Bad Batch are still alive. Rampart kills Wilco, in order to cover up his own mistake at Kamino, after the captain refuses to falsify a report. Rampart will return later in season 2.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is streaming now on Disney Plus.