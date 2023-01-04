Is One Piece Odyssey Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

One Piece Odyssey is being released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in January 2023, but it seems like it won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. Here’s everything we know about whether the game will come to Game Pass in the future and, if so when that will be.

Is One Piece Odyssey Releasing on Xbox Game Pass?

One Piece Odyssey will not be released on Game Pass on January 13.

The subscription service currently offers more than 400 games and new games are certainly being added later this month, such as Monster Hunter Rise and Persona 3 Portable.

Microsoft is yet to confirm the full list of games due to be released on Game Pass in January 2023, but they currently do not include One Piece Odyssey. Those wanting to play the game on day one will need to purchase the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC.

There is a chance that One Piece Odyssey can come to Game Pass at a later date, but neither Microsoft nor Bandai Namco has confirmed this. Previous One Piece games have been released on Game Pass, like One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 which left the service just last month, so we believe it’s only a matter of time before Odyssey joins them.