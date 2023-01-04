Is There a One Piece Odyssey Switch Release Date?

The One Piece Odyssey Switch release date has been something fans have wanted to know since Bandai Namco announced the game. The One Piece Odyssey release date is January 13, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, but neither Bandai Namco nor developer ILCA has provided a Nintendo Switch release date yet. That said, there is some hope that this upcoming RPG that looks like Dragon Quest will be arriving on Switch in the future.

Is One Piece Odyssey Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Bandai Namco has sadly not announced an official One Piece Odyssey Switch release date.

A description from IGN‘s Tokyo Game Show 2022 trailer for the game reads that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch on January 13, but that is a mistake given that the official Bandai Namco website for One Piece Odyssey doesn’t list the Nintendo Switch as an option for the platform. The website also doesn’t list Xbox One as a platform either, suggesting that the hardware specs for both the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (as opposed to the PS4) weren’t strong enough to handle the game’s graphics.

That said, it’s very surprising that One Piece Odyssey has no Switch release date, since the One Piece mange and anime are extremely popular in Japan, where Nintendo Switch games frequently dominate the sales charts. Numerous One Piece games over the last seven years, like Burning Blood (2016), Unlimited World Red (2017), Pirate Warriors 3 (2018), Pirate Warriors 4 (2020), all had a Switch release too. If the hardware specs are truly an issue and sales of the non-Switch releases are high, the game would be a strong candidate for Switch Cloud Streaming. So seeing the game on Switch over the next two years is a reasonable prediction.

For more guides on One Piece Odyssey, here is whether the game will come to Xbox Game Pass.