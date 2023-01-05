Goose Goose Duck Rules: How to Play and Win

Goose Goose Duck has become a surprise hit on Steam, but the game’s rules can be a bit hard to follow if you’re not used to games like Among Us. The tutorial for the game is also fairly quick and doesn’t go into too much detail, particularly with all the different match modes.

To boil it down, Goose Goose Duck is about social deduction and speed. It’s about figuring out which character is a Goose or a Duck, all while completing simple objectives around the ship. Here’s a quick breakdown on how to play and win in Goose Goose Duck.

How to Play Goose Goose Duck

As a Goose, your job is to work out who is a Duck, who are disguised as a Goose character, and vote all the Ducks off the ship as fast as possible. Any Goose that finds a corpse can call an emergency meeting and talk with the other characters to send a player out of the airlock.

Goose players can also win by completing simple tasks around the ship from the objective list, like fluffing pillows and making vaccines. By carefully moving around the airship and finishing duties, you and your fellow Geese will fill a green meter that when full will give the Goose players the victory.

As a Duck, your objective is the opposite: your job is to sabotage the ship, kill the other Goose players stealthily, and convince other players to vote off anyone but you (and the other Ducks if you’re working together). Ducks can also use the ventilation shafts around the airship.

But using these vents and being spotted murdering a Goose or destroying life support right in the open are dead giveaways. So you’ll need to pick your spots carefully and play along with the other Geese until the time is right for some betrayal.

Beyond these Classic rules, the game has other modes like Draft, Goosehunt, and Dine and Dash, but they generally have the same objectives. Find the betrayers and vote them out quickly.